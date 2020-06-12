South Kesteven District Council to reopen public toilets

South Kesteven District Council’s public toilets will reopen as a key part of the first phase in the recovery of town centres.

More shops and businesses will be opening their doors from Monday in line with Government guidelines on easing lockdown restrictions.

SKDC’s cabinet member for commercial and operations, Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, said: “It is great news that our town centres are taking the first steps on the road to recovery from the impact of Coronavirus and that residents and visitors can be confident they will be able to enjoy more of their freedom to be out shopping and supporting local businesses.