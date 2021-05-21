A warning has been issued by the district council about the dangers of tipping garden waste into rivers and drains.

South Kesteven District Council says most residents dispose of their garden waste considerately, but some would rather dump their garden waste into nearby ditches and watercourses.

The council says natural or artificial channels – above or below ground – serve a purpose to convey and store water and provide a natural habitat for wildlife.

The district council is urging residents not to dump garden waste in watercourses. (47412760)

Persistent tipping may:

Increase the local flood risk

Cause damage to banks and riverside structures, such as fences

Reduce the quality of the local water environment for important and protected species

The Lincolnshire Riparian Working Group, a joint venture of 14 organisations from across Greater Lincolnshire, is urging all residents to legally dispose of their garden waste to avoid any adverse impact on flood risk to their own and neighbouring homes and the environment.

Proper methods include composting, household recycling centres, and garden waste collection services.

SKDC provides a domestic garden waste collection service www.southkesteven.gov.uk/greenbin (call 01476 406 080), while the LCC Recycling Centres (tips) can be found at: lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycling-waste

Cabinet member for commercial and operations, Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, said: “Numerous methods exist for the effective and legal disposal of garden waste. Perhaps the most obvious is starting a compost heap within your garden.

“You may also consider using private waste carriers but if you do that you must ensure you check their credentials in case they dump your rubbish – because you will be held responsible. Check that they are legal and registered by calling the Environment Agency on 03708 506506 or visiting https://bit.ly/check-waste-carrier

“Remember, fly-tipping is a criminal offence. If you see any evidence of fly-tipping within watercourses, please report the issue to SKDC via our website southkesteven.gov.uk/flytipping”

For more information regarding watercourses in general, please refer to the Owning a Watercourse: gov.uk/guidance/owning-a-watercourse webpage on the UK Government website.