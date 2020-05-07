Members of the public are being invited to watch and listen as South Kesteven District Council holds two virtual meetings next week.

The council’s planning committee meets remotely on Tuesday, May 12, at 10am, which is followed by a Full Council meeting on Thursday, May 14, at 1pm. To follow the debate, go to www.southkesteven.gov.uk

All 56 councillors will be able to take part in the Full Council meeting using Skype, and all planning committee members will be able to participate in their meeting.