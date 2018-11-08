Councillors have called on South Kesteven District Council to carry on with its Ward Member Grants Scheme.

The initiative was launched this year, giving each of SKDC’s 56 councillors a budget of £1,000 to give to good causes in their district.

Recipients include registered charities, voluntary groups, youth groups and others who can benefit immensely from even smaller amounts.

Cabinet member for finance, Adam Stokes, said the scheme was ‘proving successful’.

Deputy leader Kelham Cooke (pictured right) called it one of the best examples of how SKDC has supported community groups in years.

Cabinet member for communications, Helen Goral, confirmed the feedback so far has been positive, with charities and community groups saying the benefits from the scheme have been ‘huge.’

Members agreed to recommend full council, when it meets on November 22, make an allocation to continue the scheme next year as part of the budget framework proposals in February, with a further review in September 2019.