Householders are voicing their support for South Kesteven District Council’s food waste recycling trial – and new figures back that up.

More than 85% of those invited to take part they have collected over 84 tonnes of food waste for processing into soil conditioner for farmers and electricity.

The amount collected so far would create enough energy for over 250,000 hours of TV watching or 150,000km of travel in a Mini Countryman hybrid car.

Anoma Friday, of Church Street, Long Bennington, said: “I think it’s a brilliant idea. I’m very pleased with it. I could do with just putting my black bin out once a month now, with the space I am saving.”

And her neighbour in the village, Harriet Orridge, said: “Most of the time we have spare food, and with picky teenagers in the house there can be some leftovers. They go straight into the large caddy.

“It’s been about educating them about using the caddy and not sticking the food waste straight into the normal bin.”

South Kesteven District Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Coun Dr Peter Moseley, said: “Thank you to all the householders for taking part. We’d really encourage those who haven’t yet taken up the opportunity to join in and have a go.

“Of course, now that people can see what they are throwing away, one thing we’d really like is for people to waste less food altogether. Reducing what is thrown away might mean buying less in the first place, or being more savvy with cooking and eating.

“Our feedback shows that collecting food waste is easy and simple to do, and above all, isn’t messy and doesn’t smell, especially if people use the caddy liner bags we are supplying. Recycling food waste also diverts food out of the waste stream, where it can contaminate other recycling.”

SKDC launched the one-year food waste trial in June to over 4,000 homes in the district. It is funded by Lincolnshire County Council on behalf of the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership which sends the waste to an anaerobic digestion plant.

Coun Eddy Poll, Lincolnshire County Council’s Executive Member for Commercial and Environmental Management, said: “The amount of waste we all produce, and how we deal with it, matters to us all – we all need to reduce, re-use and recycle more. This is a collective effort to look at options to meet the county’s waste and recycling challenges going forward.”