South Kesteven infection rate twice as high as the England average

South Kesteven is among three areas in Lincolnshire to have infection rates more than twice as high as the England average, despite an Easter weekend fall in rates.

South Kesteven, South Holland and Boston all have infection rates of more than 96 per 100,000 of the population, over double that of England’s average of 43.9.

Up to April 5, South Kesteven had the 19th highest infection rate in England - 96.2 per 100,000. Up to April 2 it had the 13th highest with a rate of 125.7 per 100,000.

South Holland and Boston have had some of the highest national infection rates since the pandemic started, with health bosses putting this down to a lot of the districts’ population working in employment areas with low income or low hours such as agency work, farming and factories.

As a result, some may fear taking time off work to self-isolate for financial reasons. For instance, more than a quarter of South Holland is employed in food manufacturing.

Lincoln and North Kesteven have the lowest infection rates in the region and are lower than the England average, which could be put down to fewer jobs in manufacturing goods.

West Lindsey has seen a drop of almost 50 per cent in the last week. On March 26, it was revealed that the district had seen a care home outbreak where residents have been vaccinated.

Overall, Greater Lincolnshire has fallen by around 20 infections per 100,000 from March 29, but remains nearly double the England average.

Professor Derek Ward, director for public health at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The more important question I think is how many people are ending up in hospital and sadly how many people are losing their lives to COVID.”

However, he added that infection rates are “definitely coming down very significantly and that’s really good news.”