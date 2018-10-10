South Kesteven innovation showcased to the nation
SKDC deputy leader Kelham Cooke addressed the Conservative Party Conference this week on how the council is changing how it works.
His speech came in a debate on local government and how it must move with the times and adapt new technology.
Coun Cooke spoke of ‘Lightbox,’which he told conference is “where the interesting stuff happens.
“Lightbox is our in-house ‘design bureau’ an open house for ideas, innovation and creativity. It’s a fluid team that comes together to fix, improve and implement things.”
“Our Lightbox team is now actively working on numerous projects from supporting local charities, to working with (consultants) on some of the most cutting-edge intelligent automation projects currently underway in the public sector.”
After the speech, Coun Cooke told the Journal it was daunting to be on national tv and in front of the hall but it was a great way to raise the profile of SKDC.
He added other councils have since approached him, keen to hear about Lightbox and what SKDC has learnt.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.