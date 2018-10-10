SKDC deputy leader Kelham Cooke addressed the Conservative Party Conference this week on how the council is changing how it works.

His speech came in a debate on local government and how it must move with the times and adapt new technology.

Coun Cooke spoke of ‘Lightbox,’which he told conference is “where the interesting stuff happens.

“Lightbox is our in-house ‘design bureau’ an open house for ideas, innovation and creativity. It’s a fluid team that comes together to fix, improve and implement things.”

“Our Lightbox team is now actively working on numerous projects from supporting local charities, to working with (consultants) on some of the most cutting-edge intelligent automation projects currently underway in the public sector.”

After the speech, Coun Cooke told the Journal it was daunting to be on national tv and in front of the hall but it was a great way to raise the profile of SKDC.

He added other councils have since approached him, keen to hear about Lightbox and what SKDC has learnt.