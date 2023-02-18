'South Kesteven is my home which means what happens resonates on a personal level'

The world is a very different place compared with 2019, when I was elected as Leader of South Kesteven District Council, writes Councillor Kelham Cooke.

Reacting quickly and sensibly to that change has been a learning curve for us all with so much more to consider with our decision-making.

However, most of our key aims set out three years ago to deliver positive change and progress remain true to our original ambitions, to reform South Kesteven.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council (57202477)

In addition to the work we planned, SKDC and its staff have stepped up to support residents at times of need, such as in the Covid pandemic, and by responding to cost of living pressures.

Following a highly successful Covid-19 recovery plan for business, we continue through Government support to improve the Grantham High Street with £5.56m through the Future High Street Fund and £1.25m from the Heritage Action Fund, and the wider District with a £3.9m UK Shared Prosperity Fund grant.

This is all alongside our regular duties as a leading social landlord; collecting the bins; running a well-organised green waste collection service; ensuring our streets are clean and tidy; and our local planning responsibilities, to mention just a few of our services.

We have seen success in our original work plan, starting with our green credentials, with the council’s own CO2e emissions down 14.23% in 2021/22 on the baseline figure from 2019. Our CO2e emissions from electricity

use fell 33.60%. We secured £1.2m to deliver energy efficiency upgrades to targeted homes and, in addition, upgrades were made to over 150 Council properties through Green Homes grants.

There will be a further reduction in our carbon footprint – a key priority for us – through the council’s recent move to new offices in Grantham’s cinema complex. This modern, open plan area has the added benefit of saving taxpayers more than £300,000 a year in running costs compared with the former St Peter’s Hill offices.

The former Cummins factory site in Stamford is taking shape and now known as St Martin’s Park. This regeneration project will bring jobs and homes in a high-quality development to be proud of.

We know that new housing needs to meet the needs of all people through their whole lives, which is why we have built council homes for those who need them most, at Kinoulton Court and Earlesfield Lane in Grantham; Meadow Close in Bourne; and Trinity Road in Stamford; with more to come at Grantham’s Swinegate.

In this fast-moving and fast-changing world, our agile council innovates and moves with the times.

Being elected as Leader was one of my proudest moments, as South Kesteven is where I grew up, went to school and where my friends and family also live.

This is my home, which means that what happens here resonates on a very personal level – one reason I feel proud to be able to work hard for our towns and villages, for our residents and businesses.

We are well-placed to continue to drive forward our growth and Corporate Plan ambitions.