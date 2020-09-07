South Kesteven lottery players now have the chance to win a Uk staycation worth £500

Ticket holders in South Kesteven District Council’s community lottery now have the chance to win a UK forest staycation break voucher valued at £500.

LotterySK organiser Gatherwell this week launched a national bonus offer of a family vacation voucher with Forest Holidays, adding to the attraction of a potential top prize of £25,000 in the district lottery’s weekly draw.

Anyone buying a ticket before October 31 has a chance of winning the staycation at a choice of Forest Holiday sites in some of the UK’s most beautiful forests from Scotland to Cornwall, Snowdonia to Norfolk and more.

A staycation prize is part of the community lottery this autumn. (42094168)

Councillor Annie Mason, SKDC cabinet member for communities said: “This is a great incentive to encourage more lottery ticket sales at a time when our good causes across the district have never been more in need of support.

“Staycation has been the word this year as people have been reluctant to travel abroad and a holiday is a very attractive bonus offer. I am sure that our LotterySK members will make the most of it to encourage ticket sales.”

The draw for the Forest Holidays staycation break will be made on October 31.

Sixty per cent of every £1 lottery ticket goes to support good causes in South Kesteven and every ticket has a one in 50 chance of winning in the weekly draw.

To buy tickets, or register as a good cause, go to www.lotterysk.co.uk where there is also information and advice for groups wanting help on how to encourage ticket sales.

