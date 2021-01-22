South Kesteven no longer has highest infection rate in Lincolnshire but ambulance service warns of tough times ahead

South Kesteven no longer has the highest Covid infection rate in Lincolnshire.

On Wednesday, the rate of infection in the district was recorded as 291.4 per 100,000 people, making it third behind South Holland and Lincoln city.

This was a drop from last Friday, where rates stood at 332.1 per 100,000 people in South Kesteven, making it the top district for infection rate.

East Midlands Ambulance Service still warns of tough times ahead in the pandemic. (44071576)

On Wednesday, the government’s Covid-19 dashboard recorded 277 new deaths in Lincolnshire with the total number of deaths in South Kesteven confirmed as 163since the pandemic began, an increase of six deaths in five days.

There have been a total of 5,381 cases in the district, an increase of 286 since last Friday.

On Wednesday, 14 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, including deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England also reported eight new local hospital deaths on Wednesday, including six at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust. Six in 10 new Covid cases in Lincolnshire were found to be with the new, more infectious variant of the virus, in the first week of 2021.

These figures came as national cases increased by 38,905 to 3,505,754, while deaths rose by 1,820 to 93,290 - the highest number of deaths recorded since

the pandemic started.

Lincolnshire’s frontline police officers are now being offered doses of the Covid-19 vaccine that are left over at the end of the day.

Their force control room will be contacted each day with the offer of spare vaccines that have not be used throughout the day due to the jab not being able to be stored overnight.

Ambulance staff have been praised for their dedication throughout the pandemic,but the service warned of tough times ahead as cases remain high across the district and hospitals remain under extraordinary pressure.

To manage the increase in demand, East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) have put out 2,700 more double crewed ambulance hours and 2,000 more fast response vehicle hours compared to December 2019.

Even with the added pressure and an increase in staff absence due to COVID-19 related illness, they have also improved their response times to patients in all categories of 999 calls compared to December 2019.

Ben Holdaway, East Midlands Ambulance Service director of operations said: “Our colleagues and volunteers have been outstanding; working in different ways, and at times in challenging environments, dealing with changes and sadness not just in their professional life but their personal life too, whilst keeping up with the latest guidance and restrictions.

“Without their commitment, loyalty and hard work we would not be providing the service we

are.

“Staff are very tired, and yet we know that the period ahead remains very tough indeed. It’s credit to our management teams and colleagues involved in planning and preparation for this winter that we have been able to maintain a level of service, however we are concerned about our ability to keep this going if transmission

rates and admissions to hospital continue to rise.

“It’s vital that people play their part too; you mustn’t drop your guard or get blasé about this. The virus is very real and it has taken far too many people already causing tremendous grief. We know that people can have Coronavirus and not show symptoms, so please, help us help you by making sure you socially distance, stay at home and only

travel when absolutely essential.

“Wear a face mask over both your mouth and nose, wash your hands frequently and when your opportunity comes, have the vaccine.”