South Kesteven residents and businesses to be consulted on council tax proposals

South Kesteven District Council is to ask residents, businesses and town and parish councils for their views on council tax proposals for 2018/19.

The consultation, which gives an overview of the council’s plans for the year ahead, starts on Monday, January 15 and will run for two weeks, giving people the opportunity to have their say on funding proposals.

Coun Adam Stokes, Cabinet Member for Finance, said it is important to know the views of the community and the business world before any decisions are made. He said: “We are committed to making a positive, lasting difference to the people who live and work in our district while ensuring our element of the council tax continues to be among the lowest in the country.”

“We believe the way to do this is to focus on areas that will help the local economy including the creation of InvestSK, which is dedicated to supporting local businesses, improving our markets and ensuring that we continue to raise the standards of our streets through our hugely successful Big Clean initiative.”

To achieve all this, and taking into account efficiency savings and the use of existing reserves, the council will need to invest an additional £2.9 million to deliver this agenda and maintain current services.

Looking ahead, the council is consulting on three options for its element of the council tax:

To increase its element of council tax by £5 a year (on a Band D property)

To increase it by three per cent – this would equate to £4.46 a year increase (on a Band D

property)

Not to increase council tax at all (likely to impact on the services SKDC provides)

Coun Stokes added: “We are asking local people to spare us a couple of minutes to let us know what they think. Their feedback will then help shape our budget report going forward.”

If you would like to have your say on council tax proposals, visit www.southkesteven.gov.uk.

The consultation closes on Monday, January 29.

For a paper copy of the survey, contact the communications team on 01476 406502.