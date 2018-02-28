South Kesteven rubbish collections disrupted by snow

The district council says household rubbish collections are being disrupted by the weather.

South Kesteven District Council says the current severe weather is affecting its ability to safely collect household recycling across the district.

Households are advised that if their recycling is not collected as normal “to take their wheelie bins back and present them again in two weeks’ time”.

Any additional recycling accumulated in that time can be presented alongside the wheelie bin and will be collected.

A council spokesman said: “The district council team would like to apologise for any inconvenience during this severe weather and thank you for your patience while normal service is resumed. In the meantime, the collection teams are currently salting and clearing paths in the centre of Grantham.”