South Kesteven trade waste company 'beating expectations'
A trade waste company set up by South Kesteven District Council is said to be performing better than expected.
Council officers told a meeting of SKDC’s environment overview and scrutiny committee that the company has 196 customers, well ahead of the expected 155 at the end of its first year.
Cabinet member for environment, Coun Dr Peter Moseley also told the meeting: “The service is going very well and is on target to meet our expectations. We have hundreds of customers and we are gaining more every day. “
One large customer due to sign up for the service, he continued, would be worth several thousand pounds a year.
He added: “We are also on target for revenue. We are very happy where we are. We are growing it.”
