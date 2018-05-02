South Kesteven winner claims £9.5 million Lotto prize

The winner of a £9.5 million Lottery jackpot has come forward to claim their prize.

The winner has not been identified and it is not known yet if they wish to remain anonymous. The total amount of money won is £9,561,853 from the Lotto draw on April 7. The ticket was bought in the South Kesteven area.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, said unless the winner of a major National Lottery prize opts to take full publicity and signs an agreement to that effect, no further information can be released about their win.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “We’re delighted that the winner of this amazing prize has now come forward and we hope that they will enjoy their win. It would have been awful if the ticket-holder had missed out on this life-changing amount of money. We would like to remind all National Lottery players to check their tickets every time they play.”