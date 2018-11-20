South Kesteven's local lottery has more than 1,000 players

More than 1,000 people are now playing LotterySK – which was launched to raise money for good causes in South Kesteven.

Most players have purchased on average at least two lines of numbers meaning there are already over 2,100 tickets in the hat for this Saturday’s draw.

So far 64 charities and voluntary organisations from across South Kesteven are benefiting from LotterySK with the Friends of St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham the latest to sign up.

People are also now able to buy LotterySK gift vouchers – which could be an ideal Christmas gift for those ‘difficult-to-buy-for’ friends or relatives, giving them a chance to win prizes of up to £25,000.

Gift vouchers can be bought from the website www.lotterysk.co.uk

The Deputy Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Coun Kelham Cooke, said: “LotterySK is clearly becoming a firm favourite with charity supporters across South Kesteven.

“If we continue to sell tickets at this level for every draw for 12 months we will have raised over £67,000 for local good causes.

“If you are struggling with present ideas for loved ones this Christmas you could buy LotterySK gift vouchers and they will have a one in 50 chance of winning one of the prizes. They may even scoop the top prize of £25,000, like one lucky Grantham winner did!

“60p from every £1 ticket sold going direct to good causes which is twice the amount donated to charity by the National Lottery. We are always on the look-out for new charities to join up too. For every £1 ticket they sell they get to keep 50p so it could be another relatively easy way to raise much-needed funds.” Starting at just £5, LotterySK gift vouchers can be used in full, or as part-payment if the recipient decides to play for longer. You can also choose the good cause for them – or let them decide when they redeem your gift voucher.

The new feature is quick and easy to use, letting you choose the colour, value and a personal message! The vouchers can be emailed directly or printed out to give as a gift.

Good causes can apply to be beneficiaries via lotterysk.co.uk