South Witham schoolgirl donates her long locks for wigs

A 10-year-old girl has donated her long locks to a charity which makes wigs for young cancer patients.

Abigail Player, of South Witham, had 14 inches of her hair cut off at Keya Hair Design in Market Deeping on Saturday, December 16, for The Little Princess Trust, who provide free real hair wigs to children and young adults, who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Abigail’s proud mum, Sarah, said: “She has always had long hair but wanted to get it cut as she got older. As she was getting so much cut off, I thought it would be good to make it worthwhile.”

After Sarah’s hairdresser told them about the Little Princess Trust, Abigail, who attends South Witham Academy, sent off for a fundraising pack and set about raising money from her family and friends through a JustGiving fundraising page.

Determined to donate as much of her hair as possible, Abigail let it grow for another four-weeks before visiting the hairdressers, where it took just over an hour for her waist-length hair to be cut to just beneath her shoulders.

Sarah added: “Abigail loves it and she managed to raise a massive total of £550.”

After receiving the cheque, Abigail received a certificate from the trust to thank her for her efforts.

Charity manager Monica Glass from Princess Trust said: “We are delighted to hear that Abigail has decided to cut her hair and donate it to the Little Princess Trust. It’s such a brave decision to cut off a lot of hair but we are hugely grateful as we can use Abigail’s donated locks to make real hair wigs for children who have lost their own hair. Abigail’s fantastic fundraising efforts will enable us to also purchase a wig; receiving a wig has a profoundly positive effect on those we assist.”

For more info, visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk