The A1 southbound and northbound will be closed overnight for seven days from next week.

The overnight closures will allow the final 14 plus tonne bridge beams to be lifted into place as part of the new Grantham Southern Relief Road.

A full night-time closure of the southbound A1, between Harlaxton and Little Ponton, 8pm to 6am, will be in place starting on Wednesday, (February 10) for seven evenings subject to suitable weather.

Southbound and northbound A1 closures planned as part of Grantham relief road works. Photo credit: thedroneman.net (44291642)

The diversion route will be via the A607 at Harlaxton to the A606 to A1 at Stamford.

The first three nights of work will see the delivery and installation of the final 14-tonne and 20-tonne bridge beams for the new A1 connection to the B1174.

The final two nights of southbound closures, along with three evenings of night-time closures on the A1 northbound between Little Ponton and Harlaxton, starting Wednesday, February 17, will allow Galliford Try the opportunity to safely carry out additional works close to the A1.

Diversion route for the northbound closures via A606 at Stamford to A607 to A1 at Harlaxton.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for Highways, said: "The concrete bridge beams being delivered and installed are key components of Grantham's new relief road.

"As part of this work, a 250-tonne crane will be set-up on-site to lift the beams off the delivery lorries and into place.

"Once in place, Galliford Try can make a start on building the new bridge deck ahead of finishing the second half of the A1's new connection with the B1174 and completing phase two this summer.

"We'll be working closely with Highways England to minimise disruption, including making sure the A1 is open during the day. This is an incredibly important part of the relief road project, so I want to thank everyone in advance for their patience."

The Grantham Southern Relief Road project is being led by Lincolnshire County Council and supported by South Kesteven District Council, Greater Lincolnshire LEP, Highways England, Department for Transport, Network Rail, Homes England and local businesses.

For the latest news on the Grantham Southern Relief Road, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.