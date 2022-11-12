Road gritting, Grantham's bypass and bugs are topics raised by the leader of Lincolnshire County Council Martin Hill in his latest column. He writes:

It's incredible to think that we're already approaching the end of 2022 – a year which has seen so many changes.

No one could accuse national politics as being boring. Recently, we have seen three prime ministers in as many months and different ministers and policies to contend with.

Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. (55260989)

Hopefully, things will settle down now and government will be able to give some stability and a clear sense of direction especially in such a volatile international situation with inflation, war, Covid legacy and migration to name a few.

Fortunately, everything is much more stable locally with the county council and we continue to quietly keep on providing local services in a cost effective way. There are always challenges but we remain in a good place as an organisation to deal with them appropriately.

Our major projects are progressing well, including the Grantham southern relief road. After gaining approval for the planning amendment to the relief road bridge design, I can report that we are now well under way with installing the first three of six new bridge piers.

The team is also working hard to get the brand new sections of road built east of the river, between the A52 Somerby Hill roundabout and new mid-route roundabout. Our goal is to have this section opened next spring.

We’re also getting closer to opening phase two , the A1 connection of the relief road, which we expect to be ready for people to use by the end of the year.

With winter approaching, we will soon begin our road gritting programme when temperatures fall. Even though the main routes will be salted, we should all take extra care on the roads.

With lots of cold and flu bugs still lurking, including Covid, it’s important to look after yourself too. The best way to keep yourself and those around you safe from infections is to take up vaccinations when they are offered, and maintain good hygiene measures.