There are still spaces for people and businesses to join in with a Christmas tree festival.

From Thursday, November 24, until Sunday, November 27, the Christmas Tree Festival returns to St Wulfram's Church, Grantham.

The festival encourages local groups, businesses, schools and individuals to decorate a tree and bring it to the church for visitors to enjoy, with places still available.

St Wulfram's Church Christmas Tree Festival 2019. (23159451)

As well as this, the popular ice rink will also be returning as part of the festival.

Tickets for 'ice' skating at St Wulfram's are now available to buy on Eventbrite.

Anyone who would like to take part in the tree festival can either fill in a paper form which has been sent out to local groups and businesses or fill out the online application by scanning the QR code (below).

The QR code to sign up. (59669945)

There is no charge to take part, however a donation of £10 or £20 from local businesses is welcome.

Booking forms need to be returned to the church or at ghcentre@stwulframs.com by Thursday, November 17.