Spawn spotted on a path could pose a danger to dogs and cats, prompting a resident to warn owners.

The spawn was spotted on paths by the ponds near Balmoral Drive.

Toad spawn is particularly hazardous to dogs – if they eat the spawn it could cause them to fit and in extreme cases it can lead to death.

The frog spawn has been spotted on a path in Barrowby Lodge, near Grantham. Photo: Mike Stainsby (63085131)

A warning made by an RSPCA branch in 2019 said: "Warning to dog owners - don’t let them swim in water that contains toads or toads' spawn.

"You can tell if it is a toad spawn by the long string.

"If ingested the spawn has toxins in it similar to those in fox gloves and digitalis and can attack a dog’s nervous system.

"So it can cause a dog to initially shiver, then fit and if not treated can lead to death from cardiac arrest."

The common toad is widespread in Britain and they emerge from hibernation in late February, according to the Veterinary Poisons Information Service (VPIS).

All of the species have paratoid glands which will produce a venom when the toad feels threatened.

The toxicity of the venom is variable between the species.

The VPIS added: "Most cases of poisoning occur in domestic animals that play with, lick or carry toads in the mouth.

"Dogs or cats that have ingested or mouthed a toad in the UK usually only develop hypersalivation (which can be profuse) with foaming or frothing at the mouth, vomiting and associated signs of distress.

"Treatment for cases where the animal is showing signs of oral irritation involves immediately and thoroughly flushing the oral cavity with water, taking care to prevent swallowing of the irrigating fluid."

Veterinary treatment is advised if an owner believes their dog or cat has come into contact with spawn.