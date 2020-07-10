Special armbands to be made available to vulnerable people in Grantham who have been in isolation

Special armbands have been produced to help those vulnerable people who are venturing out after months of isolation during lockdown.

Grantham resident Sue McQuinn, who has campaigned to resolve issues with hospital car parking, suggested the armband idea after she expressed her concern that many people may not be aware that some are more at risk than others, and that a means to alert them to maintain social distancing was needed.

Sue says government guidance for those in the ‘shielding’ category – those who are extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 - is changing and many will have been in isolation since mid-March and may feel daunted as they again venture out.