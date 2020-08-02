A small group gathered to mark the 10th anniversary of the sensory garden in Grantham’s Wyndham Park at the weekend.

Representatives attended the socially-distanced ceremony on Saturday.

Included were South Kesteven District Council’s corporate operations lead Paul Stokes, councillors Linda and Ray Wootten, John Knowles, who was the chairman of the Wyndham Park Forum when the sensory garden was unveiled in 2010, forum secretary Elizabeth Bowskill, Tim Metcalfe-Kemp, who designed the garden, sculptor Nigel Sardeson and tree specialists Jayne and Paul Bavin, who helped several times on the project.