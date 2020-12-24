A new company set up by the district council to run its leisure centres will launch a special offer for new members.

LeisureSK Ltd, South Kesteven District Council’s new leisure company, will take over operations at 1Life fitness centres in Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings in the New Year.

LeisureSK will offer four months’ membership for the price of three, contract-free, to new members.

Existing 1Life staff will transfer across to be part of the LeisureSK team.

Councillor Barry Dobson, SKDC’s deputy leader and cabinet member for growth and leisure, said: “This move can only be good for customers and staff, and also offers value for money for council taxpayers.

“We have a duty to support the health and wellbeing of residents and remain committed to investing in a major improvement programme for a new leisure centre in the Deepings along with improvements to our other leisure facilities.

“We very much look forward to welcoming everyone back who is taking a break during the pandemic – as well as new users who I’d urge to come and see the improvements we’re making.

“Leisure is an important part of maintaining strong and healthy communities, one of the council’s top five priorities for South Kesteven. This change will have a positive impact on the wellbeing of residents by helping them to be active and stay healthy.”

The four leisure centres have been designated as COVID-secure and have strict control measures in place including screens at reception, mandatory mask wearing, hand-wash stations, strict limits for each activity and thorough cleaning procedures.

Current fitness members and those who have swimming lessons will have membership transferred to LeisureSK. The direct debit amount and date will not change and no action is necessary on payments. Existing membership cards will continue and allow access.

Gym sessions, swim sessions and group exercise classes will be bookable on a new website and mobile app. For all other bookings, users should contact the relevant centre.

The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.