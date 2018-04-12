Special screening of the Dam Busters to be held at Lincoln Bomber Command Centre

A brand new restoration of The Dam Busters will premiere as one of the official opening events for Lincoln’s International Bomber Command Centre on Saturday (April 14).

With 2018 marking the 75th anniversary of the Royal Air Force’s most daring operation of World War II, STUDIOCANAL is partnering The Luna Cinema, the UK’s leading producer of open air cinema, to screen the new The Dam Busters restoration for the first time at the International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln, barely seven miles from where the planes took off that fateful night.

RAF Scampton was the base for 617 Squadron, famously referred to as The Dambusters following their daring mission to destroy a vital trio of Germany’s dams in 1943.

Lincoln Cathedral was the last British landmark the squadron saw as they took off on their mission, making the nearby International Bomber Command Centre a suitably fitting venue in which to unveil the premiere of the restored film. The £12.5 million Centre opened in January to commemorate those who served and supported Bomber Command and recognising the significant contribution of Lincolnshire to the outcome of WWII.

Regarded as a British classic, The Dam Busters was directed by Michael Anderson and was based on the legendary true story of Commander Guy Gibson and his squadron, The film stars Richard Todd, who lived near Grantham later in life, as Gibson and Michael Redgrave as scientist and engineer Dr Barnes Wallis.

Gates open at International Bomber Command Centre at 7pm on April 14, with The Dam Busters screening at 8pm. Tickets priced at £14/£12 (concs) and booking fee are available from www.thedambusters75.co.uk

On May 17, the actual anniversary of the raid, TV historian Dan Snow will host commemorations at the Royal Albert Hall, including a screening of the film. The event will also be simulcast into over 300 cinemas nationwide. Tickets are also available from the above website.

The Dam Busters will be available on DVD / Blu-ray / EST via STUDIOCANAL’S Vintage Classics label from June 4, with extras including an exclusive Making of The Dam Busters documentary. The film will also be available in a Special Collectors Edition featuring a 64-page booklet, a rare aerial photographic print of the Mohne Dam following the attack (signed by the original 617 Squadron) and a set of five art cards.