LNER has unveiled a train dedicated to all those who have served their country ahead of Remembrance Day.

The Azuma train features a poppy designed alongside the words ‘To those who have served, Thank you’ on the side of the front and rear driving cabs.

The train will be seen along the East Coast route and will carry the design throughout the rest of November.

LNER poppy livery. Photo: Simon Williams (60500423)

London North Eastern Railway is continuing to support The Veterans Charity's Routes of Remembrance campaign.

Together with the charity, LNER will provide travel for veterans carrying poppy wreaths who are travelling on the 5.48am service from Edinburgh Waverley on November 11.

Several more volunteers will join at Newcastle, Durham, Darlington and York, arriving at London King’s Cross before 11am to lay their wreaths in a remembrance ceremony at the station.