A special train will run throughout November to mark Remembrance Day.

LNER has revealed an Azuma train that will run along the East Coast mainline, including through Grantham, throughout the month in recognition of those who have served and continue to serve.

A spokesperson for LNER said: “The LNER Azuma train (800 111) has been specially decorated with a dedicated poppy design alongside ‘To those who have served, Thank You’ text on either side of the front and rear driving cabs of the train.”

The train will run along the East Coast mainline throughout November. Photo: LNER

The East Coast mainline runs from London to York, Durham, Newcastle and Edinburgh.