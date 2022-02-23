A tree will be planted in Queen Elizabeth Park, Grantham, next month to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The tree will be planted as a 'gate guardian' to the Diamond Grove trees in the park on Wednesday, March 2, at 10.30 am by members of Lincolnshire Gardens Trust (LGT).

The tree to be planted will be a wild service tree (Sorbus torminalis) and it will be surrounded by 70 wildflower plants, including purple sweet violets, to mark The Queen’s 70 years of dedicated service to the country.

The River Witham runs through Queen Elizabeth Park. (43233920)

In 2012, LGT supported the design and planting of the Diamond Grove within the park. Local schoolchildren helped with planting 60 silver birch trees around an English oak tree, “a new Elizabeth Oak”, which was donated by The Grimsthorpe and Drummond Castle Trusts and planted by Tony Worth, the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire to mark the The Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

In 1979 South Kesteven District Council purchased 9.1 hectares of grazing land on the outskirts of Grantham, on the boundary between the villages of Manthorpe and Harrowby, to create a semi-formal parkland in a part of the River Witham flood plain. In 1980 Queen Elizabeth Country Park was opened officially to commemorate Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother’s 80th Birthday.

Lincolnshire Gardens Trust was founded in 1995 as a garden conservation and education charity. For more information on the trust and entry details to its annual photo competition go to www.lincolnshiregardenstrust.org.uk