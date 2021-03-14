A Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) veteran marked her 100th birthday last week with some special visitors from RAF Scampton.

Betty Repton celebrated her centenary last Friday at her home in Grantham.

Betty, who served in the RAF in 1944, was joined by members from RAF Scampton, who presented her with cards and a special birthday cake.

Elizabeth (Bettie) Repton celebrates her 100th birthday. (45033811)

Betty was born in Cheshire in 1921 as one of five siblings. She went on to serve at RAF Scampton during the Second World War where she was known as Bessie. She has fond memories of working as a teleprinter during the time of the Dambusters in 1944.

She met husband Stan at RAF Coningsby, where he worked as a GPO engineer. The couple married in 1947 and their daughter Elaine was born in 1953.

When Betty wasn’t bringing up her daughter, she also worked part time at a confectioners in the town and also helped Stan to set up a driving school called the Woodhall School of Motoring.

Betty Repton. (45085963)

The couple lived in Woodhall Spa for more than 40 years before moving to Grantham in 1984 to be closer to their daughter.

Plans for a big family celebration to mark Betty’s milestone birthday went out the window due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but family and friends were determined to make sure that she still had a special day.

She received her birthday telegram from the Queen as well as a further 68 cards from family, friends and even members of the RAF and the Red Arrows.

Betty Repton. (45086054)

Daughter Elaine said: “She had a wonderful day but the RAF visit really was the highlight of her day.

“She really has had a fabulous life. Dad was the love of her life and she also has some amazing friends.”

Wing commander Neill Atkins, station commander at RAF Scampton, visited Betty in her garden on Friday.

He said:”We were thrilled to learn that one of our World War Two veterans was marking her 100th birthday. Mrs Repton served at several bases during her service in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, but remembers RAF Scampton as a particularly happy posting.

“Conscious of the Covid-19 lockdown dampening normal celebrations, the station wanted to do at least something to make Betty’s day special.

“ I was really pleased that we were able to deliver a birthday cake to the doorstep, specially prepared by our station community.”