Youngsters at a specialist secondary school in Grantham have received a £1,000 grant towards creating a sensory garden.

Key Stage 4 pupils at Greenfields Academy embarked on the project as part of their ‘land based studies’ course after receiving the grant from The Finnis Scott Foundation, which provides grants for horticultural projects.

Executive headteacher, Chris Armond said: “The course provides pupils with a qualification to study horticulture at college. Our pupils have beenkeen to transform the garden area into a fully functioning sensory garden.

Pupils have started to create a sensory garden. (43356887)

"This funding means we can now start the project. For children with learning difficulties, fulfilling these non-academic tasks enhances that sense of achievement and crucially, for children with disability, gardening offers social and peer group inclusion.

"With the installation of a sensory garden, the school expects to see improved behaviour, reductions in pupil anxiety, increased pupil communication, and team skills.”