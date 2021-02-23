A business near Grantham has been shortlisted for the 2021 Farm Shop and Deli Awards.

Jorge Artisan Foods, based at the Engine Yard, near Belvoir Castle, is one of a number of specialist retailers nominated for the award across the uk in recognition of their commitment shown to their customers, community, staff and suppliers this year.

Jorge has been shortlisted for the Midlands Region at this year's awards. The business is run by professional chef George Bennett and sells a range of high-quality produce from cheese and charcuterie, antipasti and Famous Moroccan Hummus to unusual finds and foodie treats. It also offers bespoke product sourcing and private dining to clients across the country.

Jorge Artisan Foods at the Engine Yard. (44569375)

Mr Bennett said: "We are thrilled to be shortlisted for this award and to be recognised by those in the industry. We have built a good following here at the Engine Yard and it is thoroughly rewarding to know just how much people appreciate our efforts to bring them something different and unique.

“We try to offer something unique and a little different and work closely with small artisan producers both here in the UK and further afield to bring new and exciting products to our customers and source many of the products ourselves rather than relying on big wholesalers.

"We are grateful to all of our loyal customers for their continued support and can't wait until we can receive visitors properly again."

Jorge also produces its own award-winning range of Naturally Infused Olive Oils and Balsamic, supplying other independent delis, fine food stores, pubs, restaurants and chefs, and has several new product ranges in the pipeline.

Emma, the Duchess of Rutland, said: "The Engine Yard at Belvoir is a passion of mine with an ethos of encouraging local small artisan businesses to be part of our vision.

"Jorge Artisan Foods were an ideal independent Deli to join the unique blend of shops at the Engine Yard and have been with us since we first opened in 2018. They are key to the Engine Yard being part of the local community but, also a destination for those who like a premium or hard to find product.

"We were keen to bring their bespoke collection of products including charcuterie, cheeses, oils and vinegars to team with our other independent traders. I wish them every success in their involvement with the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2021.”

The awards are run in partnership with The Grocer and sponsored by Garofalo and Food & Drink Wales.