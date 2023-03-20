The deputy mayor of Grantham will open a larger Specsavers store in the town centre.

Councillor Mark Whittington, the deputy mayor of Grantham, will be officially opening Specsavers’ new home when it opens next week.

The plans for the move were confirmed back in January, and Coun Whittington will be cutting the ribbon at 9.30am on Monday March 27 to open the new premises for Specsavers.

Grantham Specsavers store directors, Colin Ducker and Bijal Ladva outside the new site. (62080673)

This is just a couple of doors down from its current location in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.

The move sees the opticians expand its optical and audiology offering, resulting in a better customer experience, enhanced facilities and an improved working environment for the team too.

The investment has also meant local recruitment, with more colleagues taken on board.

Deputy Mayor of Grantham Coun Mark Whittington (right) attending the Charter Trustees budget meeting. (61916181)

"I’m honoured to have been invited to open Specsavers’ new store and am very much looking forward to seeing the new premises," said Coun Whittington.

"It’s great to see the investment that has gone back into the business, and the benefit that this has on our community. It’s a great success story for Grantham."

Colin Ducker, Specsavers Grantham store director, said: "We are really looking forward to opening our doors to the new store and can’t wait to welcome in customers old and new.

"After 28 years in our current location the time really had come to move – we all can’t wait for the big day!"

Both store directors, Colin Ducker and Bijal Ladva at Specsavers Grantham are passionate about providing health care that will benefit the eyes and ears of the local community.

The team bring a significant amount of knowledge and experience within the optics and audiology field.

The new, expanded store will have seven testing rooms, and state-of-the-art equipment has been installed throughout, including an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine.

This technology allows the optometrist to take a 3D image of the back of your eye to help spot serious eye conditions, including glaucoma up to four years earlier.

Customers will also benefit from two accessible audiology rooms on the ground floor and a new contact lens space.

To book an appointment, call 01476 572111, pop into the store at The Isaac Newton Centre, Grantham, Lincolnshire, NG31 6EE, or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/grantham