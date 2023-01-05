Specsavers is launching a new home audiology service that will make it easier for people who may find it a struggle to visit their high street store.

Specsavers Lincolnshire Home Visits, based in Grantham, has already delivered home care vision visits in the area since 2017 but now it will be offering free home hearing tests.

This is the first home audiology service the company is offering in England and it is led by Jessica Beasley, an audiologist and director of the business.

Specsavers Home Visits Lincolnshire audiologist Jessica Beasley (61689819)

Jessica, who has worked at Specsavers for 21 years, said: "We’re delighted to be extending our home visits service to include audiology, it was a natural progression as the same people who find it difficult to visit Specsavers stores for an eye test, naturally struggle to visit for a hearing test.

"We can now ensure that all customers receive the same level of expert hearing and eye care in their own homes, as they would in one of our stores. Undiagnosed hearing loss can be isolating and for people who already find it difficult to leave their home, it can be a real trigger for loneliness."

With the home service, customers will have access to the same high level care they would receive in store as well as a choice of products, including hearing aids from £495.

Visits will be conducted by a fully a qualified audiologist. The team will also work with surgeries, care providers and community groups to help make hear care accessible to all.

Alongside her business partners, Jessica plans to recruit three hearing care assistants over the next few months and train four optical assistants to spot the signs of hearing loss.

The team aims to visit 30 to 40 customers a week, and plans to increase this in the next six to eight months.