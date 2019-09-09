‘Spectacular’ evening display in Grantham part of three-day ‘Bridge’ project

This week a bridge will appear in Grantham’s Market Place.

For three days, from Thursday, it will be host to pop-up events until, on Saturday evening, the bridge will become the setting for an outdoor performance.

Bridge is a new outdoor experience produced by Coventry-based Imagineer Productions and created by an artistic director and creative team.

Visitors can see the Bridge by day and enjoy a series of free events and experiences ‘Under the Bridge’ as Grantham’s artistic and community groups respond to the bridge theme.

There will be:

An Experience in Two Parts: Take a pair of headphones and find out the meaning of the broken bridge. As with every good story, there are two sides to listen to –choose to experience either or both. Each part of the experience lasts for 10 minutes, with multiple sessions throughout the day;

Bridge Stories podcast: Sit in front of the bridge, watch the world go by and listen to a 10-minute podcast collection of stories from people in Grantham, Coventry and Worcester about bridge- building and bridge-burning, recorded especially for Bridge;

Grantham Arts Trail – Making Art Accessible to All: Grantham’s new arts trail makes art accessible to those who wouldn’t normally visit an exhibition space. The aim is to inspire people to get creative and show that art doesn’t just happen behind closed doors in exclusive spaces – it’s for everyone. The Grantham Arts Trail launches during Bridge;

Hidden Story Portraits – Bridging the Difference: Grantham photographer Emilie Nunn has taken a series of portraits of local people who are part of Bridge. She combines her images with text to tell their stories and show what unites a seemingly disparate group of people. These portraits will be exhibited around the town centre during the Bridge weekend.

The area ‘Under the Bridge’ will become a stage for local groups, schools and theatre companies including Grantham Dramatic Society, Grantham Capoeira, St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham Gymnastics, local DJs and many others.

On the Saturday evening, there will be a “spectacular” evening performance featuring gravity-defying circus acrobatics, dance, comedy, theatre and live music, inspired by local people’s stories which aim to create a thrilling and moving montage of the courage, compassion and humour needed to bridge a divide.

The performance is inspired by stories of bridge-building gathered in Grantham. This is a free outdoor performance, with no need to book.

Michael Cross, head of arts at InvestSK, said: “To host this first-class piece of outdoor arts in South Kesteven for its global premiere performance is very special.

“Through Grantham’s enormously successful Gravity Fields Festival, the town has developed a fantastic appreciation of engaging with the arts in a variety of outdoor settings.

“Grantham’s Market Place provides the perfect backdrop for Bridge and I hope local residents and visitors from further afield enjoy the packed programme of performances and experiences during this free three-day event, as well as the spectacular finale on Saturday evening.”

Bridge artistic director Orit Azaz added: “Bridge has been imagined by artists; created by designers and engineers and inspired by people’s stories, it really is a project for our time and will, and already has, brought people together in unexpected and joyful ways.

“Bridge is about the gap between two sides – the bit that is broken or unfinished – and the effort, good humour, courage and imagination of people needed to connect across the gap.

“We can’t wait to premiere this project in Grantham and create a series of unforgettable experiences for everyone who comes along.”