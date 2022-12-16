Signs reminding drivers of the speed limit and other safety measures have been implemented after calls from councillors.

District councillors Ray Wootten and Kaffy Rice-Oxley called for additional measures to support the observation of the 30mph zone on Gonerby Road after being contacted by concerned residents.

Although the data does not meet the strict criteria necessary for the provision of a speed camera, and the vast majority of drivers do operate within the speed limit, the councillors asked for additional signage to be placed along the road to encourage compliance.

Two signs have since been installed on the stretch of Gonerby Road between Orchard Close and Hazlewood Drive to advise drivers that a 30 mph speed limit is being enforced by cameras.

Coun Wootten said: ‘This road is one of the main routes into Grantham and at times experiences quite a lot of traffic so the additional signs will encourage drivers to observe the speed limit and make the road safer.

"I have also arranged for yellow lines to be painted at some junctions where we know there is often inconsiderate parking, which blocks sightlines for drivers turning on to the main road."

Coun Rice-Oxley added: "We know that some residents are concerned with the traffic coming down the hill at speed.

"The new signs, which will remind drivers of the speed limit and also indicate that they are approaching a speed camera, will help to make the road safer for cyclists and pedestrians."

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson said: “As the weather worsens at this time of year it is worth reminding everyone who travels on the roads of the need to drive to the conditions and be aware of others.

“It can be tricky getting about and it’s always a good idea to leave more time for your journey to accommodate the lower speeds that are inevitably required in order to get about safely.

“In terms of the signage discussed, we would thank everyone who has raised their concerns around the issue and remain open to all feedback from anyone who wants to let us know their thoughts on how road safety and efficiency can be improved across the county.”