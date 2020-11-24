Asda has installed speed bumps in its car park after a woman was taken to hospital following an accident there.

The speed bumps were installed over the weekend to help limit the speed of vehicles in the car park of Grantham Asda on Union Street.

The collision, which occurred on November 15, saw the elderly woman trapped under a car, with one onlooker providing support by going underneath the car and holding her hand.

Speed bumps have been installed in Asda car park (43257352)

Emergency services were quickly on the scene, including ambulances, police and a fire engine, with the pedestrian taken to hospital.

An Asda spokesperson said: "To ensure the safety of our customers and colleagues we have made some changes to the to our Grantham store including an increased number of speed bumps throughout the car park.’’

Photos by R. S. Mortiss.