A different kind of charity event will take place next month to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

While many coffee mornings will be taking place soon to raise money for the charity, organiser Maria Jones has come up with the idea of a charity speed dating/mix up event to support the cause.

Maria said she wanted to provide a safe environment for single people to meet others and raise money for a great charity.

The speed dating event will raise money for Macmillan. (51527891)

She said: “I wanted to go in a completely different direction to raise money for the charity. I meet quite a few single people and they often tell me they struggle to find a safe environment in which to meet others. I wanted to create that environment so singletons can meet fellow singletons. It will be relaxed, chilled and everybody will be in the same boat. I love playing Cupid!”

The event will take place at 7pm on October 23 with the venue in Grantham to be confirmed upon booking.

Tickets cost £25 each and include a drink on arrival, music, a raffle ticket and each guest will receive a little black book and pen.

All proceeds from the event go to Macmillan Cancer Support.

For more details or to sign up email charitymixup@gmail.com