Following complaints from residents, speed reminders have been put up to encourage sensible driving.

Lincolnshire County Council have added speed reminder signs on Barrowby Road, Grantham, telling motorists to "check your speed".

Councillor Richard Davies (Con) executive member for highways at LCC confirmed the installation of the signs on Twitter.

Speed reminder signs on Barrowby Road. Image via Coun Richard Davies. (57692092)

He said: "We've put speed reminder signs have gone up on Barrowby Road after complaints from residents, early signs are positive that they are having some impact, please do let me know!"

Residents are encouraged to give their feedback on the impact of the signs and to highlight other roads in the town where signs may be necessary.

Coun Davies can be reached via email at richard@granthamconservatives.co.uk.