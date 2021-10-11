A full day of Community Speed Watch sessions will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) on a road which passes through a village near Grantham.

The speed watch sessions will take place from 7.30am to 6pm on Ermine Street in Ancaster.

Parish councillor Andrew Newton says over the past two years the council has carried out one hour sessions on a random basis at a variety of Lincolnshire Police approved locations in the parish.

Ermine Street, Ancaster. Image: Google (52145043)

Coun Newton added: "This day of action is designed to make those people travelling through Ancaster on a daily basis aware of the need to observe the legal speed limits.

"Normally the Railway location on Ermine Street will see 350 to 450 vehicles per hour pass through with on average 25 cars exceeding the 30mph speed limit in excess of 35mph in that period.

"The commitment of our team in creating an awareness that encourages the minority to change their driving behaviour deserves some recognition and the more publicity we can get only helps to enforce what we are trying to achieve."