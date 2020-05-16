Speeding drivers given tickets after being stopped by police in Grantham

Motorists have been ticketed after police caught them speeding in areas of Grantham.

Police caught the motorists last week in the Alma Park, Sunningdale and New Beacon Road areas of town and are also concentrating their efforts on Somerby Hill and Harrowby Road.

PCSO Jackie Fulker, of Lincolnshire Police, said on nextdoor.co.uk: "We had a good result last Friday in the Alma Park and Sunningdale/New Beacon Road area re speeding and stops.