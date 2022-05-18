The head of a Lincolnshire youth charity will complete a 13-month epic challenge tomorrow (Thursday) with her 10th awareness-raising event.

Dr Emma Egging OBE, from Colsterworth and formerly of Morcott, in Rutland, will take to the skies in a classic two-seat Spitfire from Ultimate Warbirds for the final leg of her final JET10 challenge.

Her pilot will be Richard Grace who will be flying in 'The Grace Spitfire' which is said to have shot down the first enemy aircraft on D-Day.

Dr Emma Egging crosses the line at her first challenge - the Grantham Canal 33-mile ultra-marathon

Emma has taken on 10 epic challenges since April 2021 to shine a spotlight on the work of the Jon Egging Trust (JET) as part of the charity’s 10th anniversary.

JET supports vulnerable young people to build confidence and aspiration and was founded by Emma in the name of her late husband, Red Arrows pilot Flt Lt Jon Egging.

“So much of what the Jon Egging Trust does is linked to aviation and the inspirational people and opportunities that can be accessed through this world and the STEM environment," said Emma.

The Blades Spitfire team

"So it feels particularly fitting to have the chance to take to the skies for my final challenge.

“Everything I’ve taken on as part of my JET10 challenges, from my ultra-marathon in Lincolnshire back in April 2021 to my four-and-a-half-hour caving adventure in Yorkshire in October, has been about shining a spotlight on our work while encouraging myself to step out of my comfort zone.

"It's something we support our young people to do through our Blue Skies programmes.

"I feel incredibly privileged to be flying in such an iconic aircraft as my final challenge, and the trip will give me a chance to reflect on how far we’ve come in ten years – from our first 10 students in Lincolnshire in 2012, to 32,000 young people across the UK now in 2022.

Emma will be joined by two JET graduates Bethany and Nathan.

"They were both enrolled onto Blue Skies when they were in their early teens when they were struggling at school," explained Emma.

"But with the help of JET they have gone on to achieve fantastic things and are now youth ambassadors for the charity, helping others to follow in their footsteps.”

They will be joined by two VIP JET supporters who will fly in formation with Emma throughout the challenge in four Extra 300 aircraft, piloted by The Blades Aerobatic Team, featuring pilot James McMillan - a former Red Arrows pilot and friend of Jon.

“It will be a huge privilege to accompany Emma on her final JET10 challenge,” said James.

“As a member of the Red Arrows in 2012, I witnessed the inception of JET and have seen what an incredible difference the charity makes to young people’s lives.

"As a friend of Jon’s, I know how passionate he was about inspiring young people to be more than they think their circumstances in life will allow, and he would be incredibly proud of what JET has achieved so far.”

Emma’s JET10 challenges have so far raised more than £70,000 for the trust, but Emma says the need for their work - and for further funding - is growing.

“We estimate that there are at least half-a-million young people across the UK in need of the sort of support JET offers,” said Emma.

“Following the global pandemic we now have a waiting list of schools wanting to enrol students across the UK, but in order to give these students the chance of a better future, additional funding is essential.”

To donate to JET in support of Emma’s final challenge, click here.