A spitfire was spotted flying over Grantham this afternoon (June 23).

The plane, which is named the Spitfire P7350, was flown by the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, based at RAF Coningsby

It flew over the town as a part of the Lincolnshire Show celebrations currently happening across the county.

The children and teachers of Poplar Farm Primary School were able to see the plane flying over and said on their Twitter account: "Wow! What a fantastic start to our afternoon!

"Thank you @RAFBBMF our children loved the fly-past!"

Mrs Thorpe, administrator at the school added: "The children absolutely loved it.

"They were outside as a part of our two day enrichment festival when the spitfire flew over.

"As it flew over they all waved."

RAF BBMF has a stall set up today at day two of the Lincolnshire Show.

The Lincolnshire show started yesterday (June 22) and finishes today (June 23).

Spitfire (56976687)

Poplar Farm Primary School will also be able to enjoy another flyover tomorrow (Friday June 24) as a part of their enrichment festival celebrations.