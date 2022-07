More news, no ads

The children's splash park at Wyndham Park has been temporarily closed.

The park announced on their Facebook that the splash park was temporarily closed today (July 12).

The post said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances the children’s splash park at Wyndham Park is temporarily closed.

Wyndham Park paddling pool (51000266)

"We are working hard to get it re-opened as soon as we can.

"We apologise for any inconvenience."