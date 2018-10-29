'Spontaneous combustion' caused 'large' Colsterworth compost fire
Ten tonnes of compost was 'severely damaged' by fire at Colsterworth early today.
Fire crews were called from Grantham, Corby Glen and Stamford, to the blaze in Honey Pot Lane just before midnight.
The fire was described as 'large.'
Around 6am Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said the fire had been put out using a main jet and hose reel jet.
They said approximately ten tonnes of compost suffered 'severe damage.'
The added: "This was caused by spontaneous combustion."
