A popular Halloween event returned to town, with more than 1,000 visitors taking part in spooky activities.

The Wyndham Park Halloween Spooktacular took place in Grantham on Sunday, with the event also including a duck race organised by Grantham Lions Club.

Performing arts staff and students from Grantham College created a brand-new, family friendly trail for the day, while crafts, themed music and a fancy dress competition were also enjoyed by visitors.

Some great costumes were spotted at the Halloween Spooktacular event in Wyndham Park.

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council, which operates the park and organised the event, said: “Wyndham Park welcomed more than 1,000 visitors for the SKDC Halloween Spooktacular as families arrived dressed as witches, vampires, superheroes, clowns and pumpkins.

“Grantham College performing arts students and staff created an interactive Halloween Trail, featuring challenges and villainous characters hidden around the park.

"This ever-popular feature was a sell-out, with over 240 children and their families taking part.

Libby Brendon.

“The event would not have been possible without the enthusiastic support of the volunteers from the Wyndham Park Forum, who all turned up and participated in good spirits, so we thank them for their input.

“We are also grateful to the staff and students from Grantham College Performing Arts and Arts and Design departments for their hard work to give everyone a great day out.

"Their staff and students were on site in costume and in character, interacting with the public throughout the day.”

The duck race, hosted by Grantham Lions as part of the event at Wyndham Park, raised £400.

A spooky duck race was organised by Grantham Lions Club.

It started near the White Bridge on the Witham and went under the Belton Road bridge.

Godfrey Mackinder, of the Lions, said the race was well attended.

He said: "It went very well. The weather was very kind to us. A lot of people came to see us and the children especially enjoyed it. It was well received by all."

A spooky duck race was organised by Grantham Lions Club.

The duck race was the first held by the Grantham Lions for a number of years. A regular race used to be held by the Lions on Boxing Day.

Mr Mackinder said it was hoped another duck race will be held next year following the event's success at the weekend.

He thanked his fellow Lions, members of Grantham RiverCare and others who helped to organise Sunday's race.

A spooky duck race was organised by Grantham Lions Club.

A spooky duck race was organised by Grantham Lions Club.

A spooky duck race was organised by Grantham Lions Club.

A spooky duck race was organised by Grantham Lions Club.

Deb, River and Chezney Clark.

Some great costumes were spotted at the Halloween Spooktacular event in Wyndham Park.

Zackary Odams.

Some great costumes were spotted at the Halloween Spooktacular event in Wyndham Park.

Nicholas and Veronica Smith.

Liz Squires.

Some great costumes were spotted at the Halloween Spooktacular event in Wyndham Park.

Some great costumes were spotted at the Halloween Spooktacular event in Wyndham Park.

Lucy Wood, Sherree Wood, Keatyn Tait, Craig Tait.

Some great costumes were spotted at the Halloween Spooktacular event in Wyndham Park.

Some great costumes were spotted at the Halloween Spooktacular event in Wyndham Park.

Some great costumes were spotted at the Halloween Spooktacular event in Wyndham Park.

