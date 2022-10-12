A spooky event returns to the town later this month for some Halloween-themed fun.

The Wyndham Park Halloween Spooktacular is back in Grantham on Sunday October 30.

Visitors can meet some creepy characters and help vanquish Wendy the Wacky Witch.

Performing Arts staff and students from Grantham College have created a brand-new, family friendly trail, with lots of surprises along the way.

A South Kesteven District spokesperson said: “The Halloween Spooktacular is open from 11am-3pm, and we are looking forward to welcoming residents and visitors to one of our most popular annual events.

“Activities include crafts, themed music, fancy dress competition and a spooky duck race, organised by Grantham Lions Club – and the Wyndham Park Café and Cliffe Edge Cycles will be open in the park throughout the day.”

The Wyndham Park Halloween Spooktacular poster. (59940095)

Numbers are limited to 60 entries for each of the four one-hour sessions, with tickets priced at £2.50.

The day begins from 1pm with the Grantham Lions Club Halloween Duck Race on the River Witham - £1 per duck.

Following this, a Halloween fancy dress competition will beheld at the visitor centre from 2pm, with prizes for the best dressed child, adult and family.

At 3pm, the event finale takes place.

Each child will need a ticket and it is essential to register ahead of the day to get a trail sheet and a sweetie reward.

Tickets are available online here.

For more information or event enquiries, please visit www.facebook.com/wyndhamparkgrantham or email wyndhampark@southkesteven.gov.uk

Parking and toilets will be available, and the Wyndham Park Cafe will be open.