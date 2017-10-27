‘Spooktacular’ is coming to Grantham park

A ‘Spooktacular’ awaits fearless families at Grantham’s Wyndham Park this Halloween weekend.

The free event from South Kesteven District Council is aimed at children aged up to 12 and accompanying adults and takes place across the park on Sunday, October 29, from 2pm to 5.30pm.

Children and adults are encouraged to dress up for the occasion in spooky or fun attire and enter the fancy dress competition.

The event is the latest in the park’s calendar of Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and BIG Lottery Fund activities and will see a Scary Godmother’s Trail from Grantham College and Harlaxton College students, a fire juggling show, pumpkin competition and children’s craft activities.

It is estimated the trail will take around 20 to 30 minutes to complete and there will be hot food and drinks available to buy from the Indulgence Café.