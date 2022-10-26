A wide range of Halloween-themed events for all ages will be available near you over the weekend.

One such event is Dine-In Dark for Halloween at Lupulo Restaurant, which is under new management, in Westgate, Grantham, where people will be treated to six courses.

The twist is that customers will eat in complete darkness, and will be told horror stories on the night, which takes place on October 31 from 6pm.

Terry Flowers, the new owner of the Lupulo restaurant in Westgate, Grantham. (60000230)

Lupulo owner, Terry Flowers, said that the event promises to "scare the bejesus out of you".

“You don’t normally see this kind of thing in a town like Grantham. This is a London event and it would cost you 10 times more at least to come to one of these events," added Terry.

The Wyndham Park Halloween Spooktacular is back in Grantham on Sunday October 30.

The Wyndham Park Halloween Spooktacular is back in Grantham on Sunday October 30. (59940110)

Performing arts staff and students from Grantham College have created a new family-friendly trail, with lots of surprises along the way.

People can also try to solve a murder mystery at a mannequin graveyard in Fulbeck.

'We've Found a Body' is an immersive experience taking place at Mannakin Hall, Brant Road, on October 28 and 29, from 6pm to 9pm.

'WE'VE FOUND A BODY' Halloween event at Mannekin Hall. Photo: George Parish. (60048503)

Jump Revolution, based in Springfield Business Park, Grantham, is hosting two Halloween themed discos on October 28, with one for family and toddlers at 3pm and an open jump at 4pm.

The open jump is £7.50 per person, while tickets for the family and toddler jump are £5.50. Find out more at: https://www.jumprevolution.co.uk/

Grimsthorpe Castle reopened this week to run Halloween-themed half term activities and will be offering witchy garden hunts, eerie woodland walks, gruesome castle tours and pick your own pumpkins on October 30.

Both Belvoir Castle and Belton House are running Halloween trails until October 31.