Swimming legend Duncan Goodhew MBE is calling on people to take the plunge and sign up for Swimathon 2023 in Grantham.

The Swimathon president and former Olympian is making a splash to highlight the annual fundraiser that raises money for Cancer Research UK and the end of life charity Marie Curie.

He is urging people of all ages and abilities to enter the sponsored event taking place at pools across Lincolnshire, including The Meres leisure centre in Grantham, between May 12 and 14.

Join in the Swimathon with Paralympian Grace Harvey, Team GB’s Joe Litchfield, Swimathon participants, Swimathon President Duncan Goodhew MBE, Paralympian Jordan Catchpole and Team GB’s Jacob Peters and Sarah Vasey. (62637991)

With a variety of distances to choose from – from 400m up to 30.9k – Swimathon offers a challenge for swimmers young and old, new and experienced. People can participate individually or as part of a team.

Any swimmers who cannot make one of the organised sessions can sign up to MySwimathon, taking place from April 28 to May 21, and choose a time and venue that suits them.

As well as supporting charities, £2.50 from the entry fee of everybody taking part at an official Swimathon venue is donated to help protect these pools for the future as rising costs have put many pools at risk.

Mr Goodhew said: “I swim as often as I can and will never stop championing this sport. The positive impact it has both physically and mentally is undeniable, so I’m passionate about Swimathon because it helps to show swimming is a fun, accessible and exhilarating form of exercise.

“It’s a truly inclusive event, with so many ways to take part for every level of swimmer. You don’t need to be the fittest or the fastest. You just need to try your best and enjoy yourself, whilst fundraising for two important charities who need our support. So, I’m urging people to sign up now, head down to the pool and see how swimming can change their lives – as well as benefitting others.”

Swimathon is the world’s largest annual swimming fundraiser. Since launching in 1986, more than 750,000 swimmers have taken part, raising over £55 million for charitable causes.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Lincolnshire, Michael Jarvis, said: “Swimathon is such a great way to encourage people to dip their toe in the water and get swimming. There’s no greater motivation for taking part than helping to support causes close to the hearts of so many."

People who want to take part can sign up now at swimathon.org

Marie Curie’s director of community fundraising, Jayne Waterhouse, said: “The money Marie Curie receives through Swimathon fundraisers goes towards helping our nurses, bereavement counsellors and support line staff to deliver vital care and support to people with a terminal illness and their families across the UK.

"Do something amazing for your health and wellbeing, and for people across the UK who are dealing with terminal illness – sign up for Swimathon.”