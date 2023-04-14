A sports and social club will be holding a pram race to celebrate the King's Coronation weekend.

The Colsterworth Sports and Social Club will be holding the race on Sunday, May 7, at 1pm.

The race will take place from Woolsthorpe Manor to the sports and social club in Old Post Lane, Colsterworth.

The King's Coronation pram race will take place on Sunday, May 7. (63560355)

Prizes will be on offer for the fastest pram, the best dressed, the best engineered and the most tokens collected in the race.

The rules to take part is each pram must have at least one wheel, there can be no engines and no pedals.

Also it is maximum two adults per team, allowing for one pusher and one rider.