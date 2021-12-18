A Grantham charity says it has been pleased and relieved to welcome back youngsters to its leadership academy.

Inpire+ welcomed back children from local secondary schools to its Sports Leadership Academy (SLA).

The charity has been able to run its annual launch event which saw Year 9 students attending The Priory Ruskin Academy earlier this year.

inspire+ (53802101)

Chris Graves, operations manager, said: "This event differed slightly from normal as we invited year 10 students who did not have a launch last year. This meant that we had a total of 123 students attend the evening from The Priory Ruskin Academy, Walton Academy, Kesteven and Grantham Girls' Grammar School and The King’s School. The students learnt more about the SLA and what they can hope to gain from their time on the academy.

"Following on from this event we held two days of Skills Camps on October 27 and 28. These dates allowed leaders to be trained in sports specific skills that they would need in order to help run the local sports festivals for primary schools.

"The students gained training in indoor athletics, cheerleading, rugby and inclusive sports, to name but a few. These training days also covered important information regarding safeguarding. We were blown away in having 109 students attend over the two days of camps."

inspire+ (53802101)

The SLA offers students from Year 9 to Year 13 the opportunity to gain nationally recognised sports qualifications, the skills of which can be used in all walks of life. Along with the qualifications these amazing students play a vital role in helping at local sports festivals for primary schools, community events as well as helping at inspire+ events such as the Mini Olympics. These volunteering opportunities offer the students a chance to gain critical experiences that they can take with them into adulthood.

October marked the launch of the Bronze Young Ambassador programme. A total of 144 primary school children across 40 schools have been undertaking training with the aim of promoting sport, physical activity and healthy lifestyles within their schools. The training has included aspects of working as a team as well as equipping the children with ideas to take into their schools such as creating their own clubs and fitness competitions they can run.

A second training session will start in January where schools will come together to celebrate good work and share ideas before going back to their schools to promote the summer’s Commonwealth Games in the hope of inspiring everyone to get that little bit more active.

inspire+ (53802105)

Chris added: "The children are now looking very smart in their Young Ambassador uniforms which they wear with pride. Many schools have to hold a selection process such is the demand to become a Young Ambassador!"